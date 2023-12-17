India demonstrates capability of Akash missile system

India demonstrated the capability of the Akash missile system to engage four aerial targets simultaneously at a range of 25 kilometres, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday.

It said India became the first country to have such a capability using a single firing unit.

"India became first country to demonstrate the capability of engagement of 04 aerial targets simultaneously at 25Km range by command guidance using single firing unit. The test was conducted by @IAF_MCC using Akash Weapon System," the DRDO said in a post on 'X'.