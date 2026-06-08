India deploys 12 nuclear warheads on missiles in peacetime, says SIPRI

India may now occasionally deploy a small number of nuclear warheads mounted on missiles during peacetime, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which has warned of a growing global reliance on nuclear weapons amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In its SIPRI Yearbook 2026, released on Monday, the Sweden-based think tank said India and China appear to have adopted limited peacetime deployment of nuclear warheads on missiles, marking a departure from earlier postures that largely kept warheads and delivery systems separated during normal conditions.

SIPRI estimated that India currently possesses 190 nuclear warheads, compared with Pakistan's 170 and China's 620.

The report's data indicate that India has deployed 12 nuclear warheads mounted on missiles during peacetime.

Globally, SIPRI estimated that of the world's 12,187 nuclear warheads as of January 2026, around 9,745 remained in military stockpiles for potential use.

Of these, approximately 4,012 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft, while the remainder were held in storage.

Around 2,100 to 2,200 deployed warheads were maintained on high operational alert, primarily by Russia and the United States. France and the United Kingdom also maintained a limited number of warheads at similar readiness levels.

India, Pakistan continue modernisation

SIPRI said India's nuclear modernisation programme is increasingly focused on developing longer-range systems capable of reaching targets across China, while continuing to address its long-standing strategic competition with Pakistan.