India does not believe in 'taken-for-granted' relations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that India does not believe in "taken-for-granted" relations, and the world is realising that trust and reliability make the foundation of the country's ties.

His comments at the NDTV World Summit came amid a deepening chill in India's ties with Canada as New Delhi recalled six of its diplomats including the high commissioner, and expelled as many Canadian envoys.

In his address, Modi made no direct reference to the incidents involving Canada, with whom bilateral ties have soured following Canadian allegations of an Indian hand in the killing of pro-Khalistan activist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied the charge and asserted that Canada has been unable to provide any evidence to back its claim.