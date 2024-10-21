India does not believe in 'taken-for-granted' relations: PM Modi
PM's comments at NDTV World Summit come amid deepening chill in India-Canada ties as New Delhi recalls six diplomats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that India does not believe in "taken-for-granted" relations, and the world is realising that trust and reliability make the foundation of the country's ties.
His comments at the NDTV World Summit came amid a deepening chill in India's ties with Canada as New Delhi recalled six of its diplomats including the high commissioner, and expelled as many Canadian envoys.
In his address, Modi made no direct reference to the incidents involving Canada, with whom bilateral ties have soured following Canadian allegations of an Indian hand in the killing of pro-Khalistan activist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
India has denied the charge and asserted that Canada has been unable to provide any evidence to back its claim.
Also Read: From non-alignment to 'none'-alignment?
"India does not form taken-for-granted relations. Our relations are grounded in trust and reliability. The world is also realising this. India is a country whose progress causes happiness in the world," Modi said.
The world celebrated India's successful Chandrayaan mission like a festival, he said. India's growth, he added, does not incite envy because its progress benefits the entire world. "The world draws happiness from India's rise."
Citing the country's growth in various fields, from infrastructure to digital know-how and the quality of research, he said the all-round changes taking place have become a source of global trust in India. It is taking lead in driving the direction of "global future" in many sectors, he said.
The world realises that India is a friend in crises, he said, noting its supply of medicines and vaccines during the Covid period out of humanitarian concerns. India could have earned crores of dollars but it would have been at the cost of humanity, he added.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines