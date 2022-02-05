India doesn't have a PM but a king: Rahul Gandhi

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh camped at Delhi's borders for over a year demanding the repeal of the Centre's three contentious farm laws.



They decided to suspend their protest, which began in November 2020, on December 9 last year after the government gave in to their demand and agreed to consider six others, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on MSP and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the course of the protest.



Rahul Gandhi reiterated that there are two Indias today, one for the rich and one for the poor.



"A select group of around 100 people in the country have as much wealth as 40 per cent of the country's population. Such income disparity is not seen anywhere else," he said.



Industrialists did not fight the British, the farmers and labourers of the country did, he said.