India expected to have over 100 new unicorns in 2022: HDFC Securities

As of September 2021, there were 834 million internet subscribers in India, up 7 per cent YoY, with high-speed data access and low data rates being the most crucial aspects in people being able to transact online. In addition, the vernacularisation of the applications has been instrumental in attracting more users to the internet ecosystem.



"The top applications for India today are in the categories of e-commerce and social media, evident by the fact that people are increasingly transacting online for food deliveries and essentials like groceries, apart from fashion and electronics."



Furthermore, it cited that India saw record fund inflows of $66 billion across 2.1K deals in 2021.



"The large number of deals and high transaction values paved the way for the unicorn wave in India with companies across e-commerce, fintech, edtech gaining the coveted unicorn status against the backdrop of innovative and scalable business prospects."



In addition, it cited that sectors such as fintech and e-commerce account for 50 per cent of total funds coming in for startups, while healthtech, media-tech, foodtech and edtech combined accounted for 35 per cent of total funds invested.