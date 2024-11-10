India faces threat from RSS, Modi and Amit Shah: Kharge on 'Ek hain to safe hain'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised the BJP's "Ek hain to safe hain" and "Batenge to katenge" slogans, claiming there was a threat to [the unity] of India from the RSS, BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as they are "distorting issues and dividing people".

Addressing a 'Save Constitution' conference in Mumbai, Kharge said that discussions and debate are not allowed in Parliament.

"The prime minister says 'Ek hain to safe hain' while other leaders (of BJP) talk about 'Batenge to katenge' (divided, we fall). Who is threatened? Is there any problem? In fact, the country faces threat from RSS, BJP, Modi, and (Union home minister Amit) Shah," Kharge said.

Launching BJP's campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Modi had mentioned 'Ek hain to safe hain' while accusing the Congress of trying to divide OBCs, SCs and STs.

Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan, viewed as a call for Hindus to stay united, is also gaining traction.

Continuing his attack on Modi, Kharge wondered whether he could be termed as a democratic prime minister.

"Issues can be resolved through discussions which will strengthen democracy. But they (BJP) want to dismantle democracy," the Congress veteran said.

According to Kharge, political decorum is not maintained under Modi's leadership, unlike the days of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Vajpayee, Nehru, and Indira Gandhi mutually respected each other despite their political differences. But Modi constantly attacks us and we had to respond," he said.