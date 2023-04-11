India facing 'serious challenge' of cross-border supply of illicit weapons using drones: Amb Kamboj at UNSC

"For example, the rise in volume and the quality of the small arms acquired by terrorist organisations remind us time and again that they cannot exist without the sponsorship or support of States," Kamboj said.



Speaking further, she said that in India's context, "we are facing a serious challenge of cross-border supply of illicit weapons using drones, which cannot be possible without active support from the authorities in control of those territories," an apparent reference to Pakistan.



Pakistani drones carrying arms and drugs have been shot down very often by India's Border Security Force (BSF).



The most recent incident was reported on April 1 when the BSF said its troops opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu. It was the second such incident since mid March.



Kamboj called on the international community to "condemn such behaviour and hold such states accountable for their misdeeds."