India, Germany push to boost defense ties

In a significant strategic change, Germany is signalling an interest in boosting military relations with India.

Earlier this month, the German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said in an interview that there is now a "clear political will" in Berlin to improve defense ties with New Delhi, calling it a "huge paradigm shift."

"We have earlier been very hesitant. Now, there is clear political will in Germany to increase defense cooperation with India through military visits, exercises, co-production and other areas, including new ones like cyber," Ackermann told The Times of India.

The defense secretaries of the two countries held talks in Berlin at the end of February over developing defense cooperation, the security situation in the Indo-Pacific and possible joint exercises in the region.

The German air force, along with those of France and the US as well as other countries, is now slated to take part in multilateral drills hosted by the Indian air force in August.

While in October, a German naval frigate and a combat support ship are scheduled to visit India's western state of Goa.

What's driving the change?

Germany is beginning to see India as a natural partner in the region, say observers, pointing out that the shift in Berlin's attitude toward New Delhi is driven by Russia's war in Ukraine and China's rising assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

For India, it's about reducing a decades-long dependence on Russian arms and diversifying defense procurement.

Defense ties between Berlin and New Delhi have so far been minimal as "there was very little commonality" and both were "looking elsewhere rather than at each other," Arun Prakash, a former chief of the Indian navy, told DW.