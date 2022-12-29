India gets fresh consular access to eight Indians detained in Qatar

India on Thursday got its second consular access to the eight former navy personnel detained in Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian embassy in the country was actively pursuing the case.

Responding to a question, he said New Delhi was trying to facilitate visas for the family members of the eight men. "I understand family members who are in Doha have been able to go there. And we are trying to facilitate visas for those who are here so that they can go," he said.