India gets less than mere 1% of global conventions business: Parl panel

Even as the Centre has been bullish towards creating infrastructure for holding MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), which is also an initiative close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart, India has less than one per cent share in the global MICE business, despite being one of the fastest growing economies.

Among the main reasons for the poor performance of India in MICE tourism is lack of focused approach on MICE tourism, a high-level Parliamentary panel in its report presented during the recently concluded special session of Parliament has made this observation. This comes at a time when PM Modi opened the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam and also inaugurated a huge MICE infrastructure named 'YashoBhoomi' in the national capital.

Bharat Mandapam and YashoBhoomi have been created by the Modi government as prime infrastructures for promoting MICE.

The Rajya Sabha Parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture, in its report titled 'Development of Niche Tourism (including Spiritual Tourism), Theme-based Tourist Circuits and Potential Tourist Spots', in a significant observation noted that "India was ranked 28th with 158 meetings in 2019 International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) ranking of countries. Indian cities are ranked poorly in the international ranking of cities by ICCA in terms of the number of international associations meetings".