India had 12 of 15 most polluted cities in Central and South Asia in 2022: Report

Twelve of the 15 most polluted cities in the Central and South Asia in 2022 were in India with Bhiwadi being the most polluted city in the country, according to a new report.

According to the report by Swiss firm IQAir released on Tuesday, India's annual average PM2.5 level in 2022 was 53.3 μg/m3, slightly lower than the 2021 average of 58.1.

Last year, 12 of the 15 most polluted cities in the Central and South Asia were in India with Bhiwadi being the most polluted city in the country at an annual PM2.5 levels of 92.7 μg/m3.