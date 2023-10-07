India leads the world in preterm births: Lancet study

India had 3.02 million preterm births in 2020 — the highest worldwide, and accounting for over 20 per cent of all preterm births globally, according to a study published in the journal Lancet.

The study by authors from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine showed that over 50 per cent of all preterm births in 2020 occurred in just eight countries.

India was followed by Pakistan, Nigeria, China, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of the Congo and the US.

Although most of the high preterm birth rates occur in low-income and middle-income countries and areas, rates of 10 per cent or higher were also observed in high-income countries such as Greece (11.6 per cent) and the US (10.0 per cent).

Globally an estimated 13.4 million babies were born early (before 37 weeks of pregnancy) in 2020 — around 1 in 10 of all live births. Importantly, no region of the world significantly reduced rates of preterm births over the last decade.

The annual global rate of reduction in preterm births between 2010 and 2020 was just 0.14 per cent.