India has lost access to 26 out of 65 Patrolling Points in eastern Ladakh, states report

India has lost access to 26 out of 65 Patrolling Points (PP) in eastern Ladakh, according to a report submitted at last week’s annual police meet in Delhi, but the government is yet to comment on the issue. This development comes when amid the country's standoff with China at various points along the 3,500-km border region.

“Presently, there are 65 PPs starting from Karakoram pass to Chumur which are to be patrolled regularly by the ISFs (Indian Security Forces). Out of 65 PPs, our presence is lost in 26 PPs (i.e. PP no. 5-17, 24-32, 37, 51,52,62) due to restrictive or no patrolling by the ISFs. Later on, China, forces us to accept the fact that, as, such areas have not seen the presence of ISFs or civilians since long, the Chinese were present in these areas. This leads to a shift in the border under control of ISFs towards Indian side and a buffer zone is created in all such pockets which ultimately leads to loss of control over these areas by India. This tactic of PLA to grab land inch-by-inch is known as Salami Slicing,” stated the report.