India have a great chance to earn valuable WTC points in Pink Ball Test

For a team that's undergoing transition, India made a massive statement of intent under the new Test captain Rohit Sharma with a dominating victory by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test in Mohali. While it consolidated India's fifth position in the WTC standings, they will be looking to move further up with a win in Bengaluru.



Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with an unbeaten 175 in the first innings, which was followed by nine wickets in the next two innings. The all-round brilliance helped the southpaw scale to the top of the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders.



India have made one change to the squad with Axar Patel replacing Kuldeep Yadav. Patel, who last played against New Zealand in November, has recovered from shin injury as well as COVID-19 and could slot right into the playing XI in place of Jayant Yadav.



Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat in the first Test. The bowlers looked hapless when asked to bowl first and the batters too looked off-colour, with only two half-centuries in the whole match.



The two positives for Sri Lanka were the Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella, who scored half-centuries. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will have to lead from the front with the bat, especially after an injury has ruled Nissanka out of the second Test, and hope the other pieces fall in place if they are to break their Test hoodoo in India.

The Test will be Suranga Lakmal's final game for Sri Lanka and the Islanders will be hoping to give the veteran bowler a farewell to remember.