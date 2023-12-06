India, ICC Cricket World Cup, SRK's 'Pathan' and 'Jawan' among Wikipedia’s most popular articles of 2023

India, the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathan’ are among this year’s most read and popular articles on the world’s largest encyclopedia Wikipedia, according to data released on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, English Wikipedia received over 84 billion views this year alone and the top five articles of the year were ChatGPT with 49,490,406 pageviews, followed in second place by Deaths in 2023 (42,666,860), the 2023 Cricket World Cup in third place (38,171,653), the Indian Premier League on the fourth spot (32,012,810) and the film Oppenheimer (28,348,248).

The foundation announced Wikipedia’s top 25 most popular articles of 2023 and topics related to India, including the country’s top favourites cricket and Bollywood, were in the list. These included the Cricket World Cup, coming in again at the number 6 spot with 25,961,417 pageviews, film 'Jawan' on the 8th spot with 21,791,126 pageviews, 2023 Indian Premier League (20,694,974) and another Khan blockbuster ‘Pathan’ rounding off the top 10 with 19,932,509 pageviews.

India too was among the most popular topics on Wikipedia with 13,850,178 pageviews and coming in on the 21st spot in the list.

"The most-viewed Wikipedia articles of 2023 tell the story of you and society at large seeking out knowledge about our ever-changing world from the world’s largest encyclopedia,” the foundation said.

On Cricket, the foundation said while it is one of the most popular sports in the world, no cricket article has ever been the year-end most popular articles lists since the Wikimedia Foundation first started publishing them in 2015.