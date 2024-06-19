India Inc voices concerns over proposed Digital Competition Bill

India Inc. on Tuesday raised its concerns over the draft Digital Competition Bill 2024 in a meeting chaired by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan.

Representatives of the Competition Commission of India and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs also participated in the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for 13 June =but postponed at the last minute.

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) proposed recommendations for the Dual Legislation, saying the current Competition Act and the new bill for digital markets are unfair and untenable.

It said the definition of significant digital players virtually includes all digital firms, large and small, making the scope of the draft poor.

The Digital Competition Bill (DCB) has driven its inspiration from the European Union's Digital Market Act 2022.

IAMAI said the EU's DMA has not been able to solve the revenue share issue, but whatever it solved so far has already been resolved by the current Competition Act.

The unresolved issues may be taken care of by making amendments to the IT Act and Competition Act, it added.