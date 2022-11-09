India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Gadkari

The road transport and highways minister said the NHAI is also raising money from the common man for the construction of highways.



Gadkari said that his ministry is constructing 26 green expressways and he is not facing a shortage of money.



According to him, the toll revenue of NHAI will soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore by the end of 2024 from Rs 40,000 crore per annum currently.