‘India is Broken: A People Betrayed' author estimates India needs 200 million jobs

There are no official data on unemployment since 2011. And a 2019 survey which indicated that India had lost 45 million jobs was ‘rejected’ by the Central government as faulty. Post-pandemic, the situation is believed to have worsened.

While India’s GDP growth has been driven by booms in the low-end, high-technology areas like IT-enabled services, finance, construction and real estate, agriculture remains distressed and the share of manufacturing, which generates jobs, is declining even in an industrialised state like Tamil Nadu.

A key reason for India’s failure to add jobs, Prof Mody points out, is because of its poor record in investing in mass education and human capital. While the numbers have grown, he emphasises, there has been a decline in learning and teaching standards. The required ‘industrial literacy’ and discipline that education imparts has been missing, he explains.

India dropped out of the PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) in 2012, after faring poorly in the test. The PISA data, however, show that in reading, science and mathematics, school students from Vietnam have been outscoring students from other countries, including those in Europe.

Other surveys also indicate that an overwhelmingly large percentage of students in the 5th grade in India cannot read texts prescribed for the 2nd grade and do not know ‘division’.

There are two Indias, Prof Mody concedes, and refers to the burgeoning half revealed in the glamorous inauguration of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and in Adani stocks, which zoomed up on value after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014 and, ironically, after the pandemic.

The solution lies—besides ensuring better education, accessible and effective healthcare, and a functional judiciary—in ‘deepening democracy by devolving more economic and financial powers to local bodies, complemented by a strong civil society movement’, he says in his book.

For a large part of India and Indians, poverty and jobs remain the central concerns. On both counts, India has slipped in the last nine years.