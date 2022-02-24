India issues helpline numbers for stranded nationals in Ukraine

India has asked its citizens stranded in Ukraine to reach out to the embassy for evacuation and also has issued helpline numbers. The announcement was made after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine.



In an advisory to all the Indian nationals in Ukraine, the embassy said: "This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed the schedule for special flights stands cancelled."



The embassy further stated that alternative arrangements were being made for evacuation of the Indian nationals.