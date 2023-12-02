India, Karnataka should be AIDS free in next 5 years: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has said India and Karnataka should be AIDS free in the next five years, and urged that all people should work together in this direction.

Addressing a World AIDS Day 2023 event at the Vidhana Soudha on Friday, Siddaramaiah said: "Today is World AIDS Day. It is the responsibility of all to prevent this epidemic. The disease was discovered in India in 1986 and in Karnataka during 1987. In recent days, the number of HIV patients and its prevalence is decreasing. This is a good development. Awareness should be created among the people and the youth to build an HIV-free society."

"There was a slogan to bring the number of AIDS-affected to zero by 2015-20. But this goal has not been achieved. Achieving this goal is the responsibility of both the health department and the entire society," the chief minister added.

He further said that precautionary measures must be followed to control the disease.