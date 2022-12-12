India largest 'connected' nation with over 800 mn broadband users: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India has become the largest 'connected' nation in the world with 800 million users, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.



Speaking at the India Internet Governance Forum 2022 (IIGF2022), the minister said that 5G and the largest rural broadband connectivity network project at BharatNet will have 1.2 billion Indian users constituting the single largest presence of the global internet.



"We also expect further technological innovations as well as updated regulatory policies to remain relevant. The deep involvement by all stakeholders will be the third leg of this 'Global Standard Cyber Law Framework' that, we hope, will catalyse the Indian Internet and the economy," Chandrasekhar told the gathering at the three-day event in the national capital on Sunday.