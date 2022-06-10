India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day

India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,584 in a day to reach 4,32,05,106 while the number of active cases has increased to 36,267, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.



The death toll has climbed to 5,24,747 with 24 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



Active case tally increased by 3,769 and now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.