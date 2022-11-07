India logs 937 Covid infections in a day, active cases decline by 324

The active caseload declined by 324 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,16,492 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.



According to the ministry's website, 219.73 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.