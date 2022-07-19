India loses 3 spots in global ranking on mobile download speeds

India lost three spots in its global ranking for mobile median speed in June, from 115th in May to 118th, while average mobile download speeds also slightly decreased from 14.28 Mbps in May to 14 Mbps in June, a report showed on Tuesday.



However, the country that looks forward to 5G spectrum auction later this month, increased three spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 75th in May to 72nd in June, according to data provided by network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.