India-Maldives diplomatic row: Maldivian envoy summoned

The Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday, 8 January summoned to the external affairs ministry and was conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against PM Narendra Modi by a number of ministers of the Maldives, sources said.

The government of the Maldives on Sunday, 7 January suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.

The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on X following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.