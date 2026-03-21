India marks Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers and celebration

India joined Muslims around the world in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with prayers, festive meals and family gatherings.

The festival, often described as the “festival of breaking the fast”, falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar and is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. As a result, its observance can vary slightly across regions.

In cities across India, the day began with special congregational prayers held shortly after sunrise. Worshippers gathered in mosques and open grounds, offering thanks and seeking blessings following a month of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection. Unlike daily prayers, the Eid prayer includes additional recitations and is performed without the traditional call to prayer.

A key aspect of the observance is charity, with Muslims required to give alms before the prayers to ensure that those less fortunate can also take part in the celebrations. It is also customary to wear new or best attire and to eat something—often dates—before heading out for prayers.