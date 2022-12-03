India needs to be more open-minded about open jails, says researcher

"Jails are places for rehabilitating people caught on the wrong side of the law. When the report came out, the country had 63 open prisons, 29 of which were in Rajasthan alone. Today, there are 150 open jails in India," she underlined.



Chakraburrty, who had earlier published a report on the condition of Bihar prisons, said that she was flummoxed to see that inmates in some of the packed jails of the state barely had space to sit.



"After visiting all 58 prisons in Bihar in 2014, and talking to each of the prisoners there, I realised that only a handful of people in regular jails are habitual offenders. There are many who have committed a crime by accident. Some were stuck there for years for not being able to afford legal help expenses. Many of them were denied humane treatment, a chance for rehabilitation," she said.