India needs to train 10 lakh people in air quality management: Report

India needs to train at least 10 lakh people in the next five years for air quality management, according to a new report, which also says around 50,000 jobs could be created in the sector.

The report has been prepared by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology (iForest) with the support of the World Bank Group.

It highlights the need of a national-level programme to develop the capacity of all stakeholders cities, state and central government agencies, private sector, NGOs and media -- to effectively tackle the problem of air pollution.

"Our report shows that we need to train at least 1 million (10 lakh) people over the next five years for air quality management. This will also create tens of thousands of new jobs in the public and private sector to plan, monitor, mitigate, and control air pollutants," said Chandra Bhushan, the CEO of iFOREST and the lead author of the report.

He said the report is the first attempt of its kind to map the environmental sector in the country.