India needs USD 467 bn climate finance by 2030 to decarbonise key sectors: Study

India will need to mobilise USD 467 billion in climate finance by 2030 to put four of its most carbon-intensive sectors — power, steel, cement and transport — on a low-carbon pathway, according to a new study.

The working paper, 'India’s Climate Finance Requirements: An Assessment', authored by economists Janak Raj and Rakesh Mohan for the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) and the Task Force on Climate, Development and the IMF, was released on Thursday.

It departs from conventional top-down modelling approaches and instead uses a bottom-up methodology, estimating climate finance needs sector by sector to present what the authors described as a "granular understanding" of India's challenge.

The study found that decarbonising the four sectors, which together accounted for more than 50 per cent of the country's carbon dioxide emissions in 2023, would require an average of USD 54 billion a year between 2022 and 2030. This amounts to around 1.3 per cent of India's GDP.

"Contrary to the common narrative, the study finds that it is not the power sector, but the steel and cement sectors which need large climate finance," Raj said. "Both the steel and cement are hard to abate sectors, which require the use of an expensive carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, but it is the only feasible option at this stage."

The report estimates that over 80 per cent of the USD 467 billion requirement will come from steel and cement alone. By contrast, decarbonising the power sector would need about USD 57 billion, significantly lower than prevailing assumptions, thanks to the declining capital costs of renewable energy.

The transport sector will also demand significant investment, particularly in accelerating the transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric mobility.

This, the report said, would require scaling up charging infrastructure, creating viable financing mechanisms and strengthening regulatory frameworks.

Mohan emphasised that while the numbers are substantial, they are achievable. "The incremental financial resources needed for climate change mitigation in India for four key emitting sectors — energy transition, steel, cement and road transport — at an annual average of 1.3 per cent of GDP up to 2030, are within reach," he said.