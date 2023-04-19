India set to overtake China to become world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people

According to the World Population Prospects-2022, India's population last year was 141.2 crore while China's population was 142.6 crore. The report said the global population was projected to reach eight billion on November 15.

According to the UNFPA, the life expectancy at birth for male in India is 71 while for female it is 74 years.

The contraceptive prevalence rate of women aged 15-49 by any method as of 2023 is 51 per cent.

Andrea Wojnar, the representative for United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India and the country director for Bhutan, said, "India's 1.4 billion people must be seen as 1.4 billion opportunities." "As the country with the largest youth cohort -- its 254 million youth (15-24 years) -- can be a source of innovation, new thinking and lasting solutions.

"The trajectory can leapfrog forward if women and girls, in particular, are equipped with equal educational and skill building opportunities, access to technology and digital innovations, and most importantly with information and power to fully exercise their reproductive rights and choices," she said.

Wojnar said that ensuring gender equality, empowerment and advancing greater bodily autonomy for women and girls are the key determinants for a sustainable future. Individual rights and choices should be respected, and all should be able to decide when to have children, if any, and how many, she said.

"Women and girls should be at the centre of sexual and reproductive policies and programmes. When rights, choices and equal value of all people are truly respected and held, only then can we unlock a future of infinite possibilities," the UN official added.

With PTI inputs