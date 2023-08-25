INDIA parties to revamp strategy to challenge NDA in 2024 LS polls

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) plans to make major changes in communication strategy to counter the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to sources in the INDIA alliance, the changes in the communication strategy of the opposition parties have been taken in view of the aggressive campaigning that will be held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA.

Moreover, as per the source, the INDIA alliance parties will shift their attention from prominent media platforms to alternative media, aiming to expand their influence in the distant and less accessible regions of the nation.