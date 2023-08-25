INDIA parties to revamp strategy to challenge NDA in 2024 LS polls
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be bringing several changes in the communication strategy to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) plans to make major changes in communication strategy to counter the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
According to sources in the INDIA alliance, the changes in the communication strategy of the opposition parties have been taken in view of the aggressive campaigning that will be held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA.
Moreover, as per the source, the INDIA alliance parties will shift their attention from prominent media platforms to alternative media, aiming to expand their influence in the distant and less accessible regions of the nation.
The source additionally indicated that due to the comparatively limited resources of the INDIA alliance partners in contrast to the BJP, they will also aim to reduce their expenditure on advertisements and promotional activities.
Furthermore, the source mentioned the establishment of a sub-committee tasked with coordinating the spokespersons of the INDIA alliance in order to effectively engage with NDA spokespersons during televised debate shows.
Expanding on this, the source added that distinct teams of spokespersons, categorized by national and regional levels, will be formed within the INDIA alliance to counter the BJP.
Moreover, the strategy employed by spokespersons at both the national and regional levels will be distinct and tailored accordingly.
The source said that the national spokespersons of the INDIA alliance will focus completely on the national issues and have a clear line on national issues, while the regional spokespersons will set the narrative by highlighting the failures of the BJP in dealing with the region level issues on televisions and through press conferences.
The source said that a joint meeting of the national and regional spokespersons will take place in the coming days to decide the strategy.
However, senior leaders of the INDIA alliance members remained tight-lipped on the issue.
The third meeting of the INDIA alliance is all set to take place in Maharashtra's Mumbai on 31 August (2023) and 1 September (2023).
The INDIA alliance partners had already met twice in Bihar's Patna on 23 June (2023) and in Karnataka's Bengaluru on 18 July (2023) and 19 July (2023).