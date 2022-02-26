India records 11,499 fresh COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.



The 255 new fatalities include 177 from Kerala and 15 from Karnataka.



A total of 5,13,481 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,687 from Maharashtra, 64,980 from Kerala, 39,900 from Karnataka, 38,000 from Tamil Nadu, 26,117 from Delhi, 23,447 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,169 from West Bengal.



The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.