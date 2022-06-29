India records 14,506 news COVID cases, 30 deaths

According to the ministry, 197.46 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.



India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19, 2020.



The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 4 crore on January 25 this year.



The 30 new fatalities were constituted by 12 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Goa, two from Bihar, and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.