India records 1,542 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in over six months: Govt

India saw a single-day rise of 1,542 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 182 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The case tally climbed to 4,46,32,430, while the active cases have declined to 26,449, it said. There has been a decrease of 385 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The death toll increased to 5,28,913 with eight fresh fatalities, which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala. The three new fatalities were reported from Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.