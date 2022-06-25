India records 15,940 Covid infections, 20 fatalities in a day

India's tally of Covid infections rose by 15,940 in a day to reach 4,33,78,234 while the active caseload increased to 91,779, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.



The death toll climbed to 5,24,974 with 20 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



Active cases rose by 3,495 in a day and now comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.