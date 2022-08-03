India records 17,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities

With 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,40,67,144, while the active cases have declined to 1,37,057, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,26,477 with 47 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.