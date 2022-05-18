India records 1,829 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 191.65 crores, the ministry said.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 in that year. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23, 2021.



A total of 5,24,293 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,855 from Maharashtra, 69,434 from Kerala, 40,105 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,198 from Delhi, 23,513 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.



The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.