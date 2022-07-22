India records 21,880 new Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths

India saw a single day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.



The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.