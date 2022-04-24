India records 2,593 new Covid cases, 44 deaths

The number of India's active caseload has increased to 15,873, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 1,755 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,19,479. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 4,36,532 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall count to 83.47 crore.



While the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.59 per cent.