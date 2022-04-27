India records 2,927 fresh Covid cases, 32 deaths in a day

India has so far administered over 188.19 crore doses of Covid vaccines.



The 32 fatalities reported in a day include 26 from Kerala, four from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi and Mizoram.



A total of 5,23,654 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,838 from Maharashtra, 68,916 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,169 from Delhi, 23,505 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.



The health ministry stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.