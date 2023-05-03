India rejects US int'l religious freedom panel's report, calls it 'biased'

In its annual report on religious freedom, the USCIRF asked the State Department to designate India as a "country of particular concern" on the status of religious freedom along with several other nations.



The USCIRF has been making similar recommendations to the Department since 2020, which have not been accepted.



In its India section of the latest report, the panel alleged that in 2022, religious freedom conditions in India continued to worsen.



The Commission also urged President Joe Biden' administration to impose targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for "severe violations" of religious freedom in the country by freezing their assets.