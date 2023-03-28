India reported 1,317 H3N2 cases from January 1-March 21, Rajya Sabha told

India reported 1,317 cases of H3N2 from January 1 to March 21, according to information provided by states and Union Territories, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), of the 510 H3N2 cases reported through ILI/SARI surveillance in the last two months, 19 patients required ICU admission, Pawar said in a written reply.

As reported by the ICMR, the influenza working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization is reviewing the data for seasonal influenza vaccination, she added.