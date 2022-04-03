India reports 1,096 new Covid cases, 81 deaths

A total of 1,447 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,93,773. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 4,65,904 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.07 crore cumulative tests.



There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24 per cent.



On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.66 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,21,24,040 sessions.