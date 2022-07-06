India reports 16,159 fresh cases and 28 deaths

An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent, according to the ministry



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,07,327 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.



According to the ministry, 198.20 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.