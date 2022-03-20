India reports 1,761 fresh Covid-19 cases, 127 deaths

A total of 3,196 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,65,122. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 4,31,973 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.26 crore cumulative tests.



The weekly positivity rate in the country currently continues at 0.41 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.41 per cent.