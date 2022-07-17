India reports 20,528 new Covid cases, 49 deaths

The recovery of 17,790 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,81,441. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.



Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has increased to 5.23 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.55 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 3,92,569 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.94 crore.