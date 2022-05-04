India reports 3205 new Covid cases, 31 fatalities

India reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday.



The data released at 8 am also showed that 31 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the overall death toll to 5,23,920.



An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,509, according to the data.