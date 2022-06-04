India reports 3962 new Covid cases, 26 fatalities

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's overall COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent, while the weekly figure was 0.77 per cent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.



An increase of 1,239 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.