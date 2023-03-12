India reports 524 Covid cases, highest in 113 days

Meanwhile, the ministry in a letter to states on Saturday had underlined the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity rates in some states and had said it needs to be promptly addressed.



"While the Covid-19 trajectory has decreased substantially in last few months, the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity rates in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed. Despite low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of Civid-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on fivefold strategy of test-track-treat- vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said in the letter.