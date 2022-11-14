India reports 547 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload now 9,468

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The count of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,468.



A decrease of 2,839 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,26,924, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it added.